iPhone 17 series to launch in India on September 9

iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max, Air: Expected prices

The base iPhone 17 starts at ₹79,990. The Pro and Pro Max versions are expected at ₹1,24,990 and ₹1,64,990. The new Air model—replacing the old Plus line—comes in around ₹99,990.

All models sport a slimmer look with Apple's speedy A19 chip inside and run on iOS 26 with smooth 120Hz OLED displays.

The Air stands out with its unique design: a big 6.6-inch screen and a single sharp 48MP camera for those wanting premium vibes without going full Pro.