Next Article
iPhone 17 series to launch in India on September 9
Apple's iPhone 17 series lands in India on September 9, 2025, bringing four models: the regular iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air.
If you're eager to get your hands on one, pre-orders open September 12 and sales kick off September 19.
iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max, Air: Expected prices
The base iPhone 17 starts at ₹79,990. The Pro and Pro Max versions are expected at ₹1,24,990 and ₹1,64,990. The new Air model—replacing the old Plus line—comes in around ₹99,990.
All models sport a slimmer look with Apple's speedy A19 chip inside and run on iOS 26 with smooth 120Hz OLED displays.
The Air stands out with its unique design: a big 6.6-inch screen and a single sharp 48MP camera for those wanting premium vibes without going full Pro.