Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on September 4: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be held virtually on Thursday, September 4. The presentation will start at 5:30am ET (3:00pm IST). The tech giant is expected to unveil two major product lines during the showcase: the highly-anticipated Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and a new series of tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11.

Phone details Galaxy S25 FE to be highlight of the event The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to continue Samsung's tradition of offering flagship features at a more affordable price. Portuguese retailer MediaMarkt has listed the device as sporting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the device will run on Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor. The Portuguese retailer has listed the S25 FE at $790 (approximately ₹81,000).

Camera features Other expected features of the Galaxy S25 FE The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to borrow its camera system from last year's model. It could sport a triple-lens setup with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (also featuring OIS). Selfies will be captured by a 12MP front camera. The device may pack a 4,900mAh battery supporting wired fast charging at up to 45W and wireless charging at up to 15W.

Tablet details Samsung will also unveil Galaxy Tab S11 series Samsung is also gearing up to unveil its next-gen tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. If the leaks are anything to go by, the standard model will feature an 11-inch AMOLED display while the Ultra model will have a massive 14.6-inch screen with peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Both models are expected to come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and support for S Pen stylus.