Pesticide exposure linked to brain changes in kids
A recent study has found that babies exposed to the pesticide chlorpyrifos before birth are more likely to have changes in their brain structure and weaker motor skills as they grow up.
Researchers at Columbia University followed New York City families from 1998 to 2015, focusing on kids aged 6-14.
The higher the exposure at birth, the more pronounced the effects.
Need for more studies on pesticide effects
Even though chlorpyrifos was banned for home use in the US back in 2001, it's still common on farms—so pregnant women and children can still be exposed.
The study looked at MRI scans from 270 kids and found a clear link between exposure levels and brain differences.
Senior author Virginia Rauh stressed how important it is to keep monitoring these risks, especially for vulnerable groups.
Researchers say there's an urgent need for more studies on how pesticides like this affect early brain development.