Gmail security breach reports are entirely false: Google
Google has denied reports of a major security issue affecting its popular email service, Gmail. The tech giant issued a statement saying, "We want to reassure our users that Gmail's protections are strong and effective." "Several inaccurate claims surfaced recently that incorrectly stated that we issued a broad warning to all Gmail users about a major Gmail security issue. This is entirely false," the company said.
Emergency warning issued to 2.5B Gmail users
Google's statement seems to address recent reports claiming the company had issued an "emergency warning" to all its 2.5 billion users over a phishing attack targeting a Salesforce instance used by the company. The incident was first reported by Google in June, with an update in August confirming that it had finished notifying everyone affected.
Google urges users to set up secure password alternative
Google further emphasized that while phishers are always looking for ways to infiltrate inboxes, its protections continue to block over 99.9% of phishing and malware attempts. The company said, "It's crucial that conversation in this space is accurate and factual." To ensure maximum protection, Google encourages all users to set up a "secure password alternative," such as a passkey.