Google Play services, Play Store get September 2025 updates
Big news for Android users—Google just dropped its September 2025 updates, rolling out fresh features for Play services, the Play Store, and system apps.
The focus? Making your device more connected and secure, with improvements to device connectivity and security, and updates affecting components like Adaptive Connectivity Services and Android TV Core Services.
Just a heads up: when you actually get these features might depend on your device.
Highlights of the latest updates
With Play services version 25.34 (released September 1), account management on phones is smoother thanks to bug fixes, and developers get new connectivity tools for both phones and Wear OS.
Security gets a boost too—now there's theft protection with backup/restore options, plus you can approve transactions even if your phone has been locked for over 30 seconds.
Over in the Play Store (version 47.8), expect snappier searches with more relevant results to make finding what you need easier than ever.