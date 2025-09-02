Google Play services, Play Store get September 2025 updates

Highlights of the latest updates

With Play services version 25.34 (released September 1), account management on phones is smoother thanks to bug fixes, and developers get new connectivity tools for both phones and Wear OS.

Security gets a boost too—now there's theft protection with backup/restore options, plus you can approve transactions even if your phone has been locked for over 30 seconds.

Over in the Play Store (version 47.8), expect snappier searches with more relevant results to make finding what you need easier than ever.