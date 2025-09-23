Next Article
Meet Robin, the AI buddy making hospital stays easier for kids
Technology
Robin is a friendly AI robot with a cartoon face that's helping hospital stays feel more comforting for kids across the US.
It chats, tells jokes, and plays games to help young patients feel more at ease—already spreading smiles at places like HealthBridge Children's Hospital in California.
Robin can even remember past conversations and show emotions
Staff say Robin is a real comfort for nervous kids, offering companionship and helping brighten tough days.
Built by Expper Technologies, Robin can even remember past conversations and show emotions.
Since 2020, it's been helping out in 30+ healthcare centers, and there are plans for it to take on bigger roles to support both patients and busy staff.