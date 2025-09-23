NASA's Artemis program: Everything to know about Moon mission

A big part of Artemis is the Lunar Gateway—a space station that acts as a pit stop for astronauts before they head down to the Moon. The program includes the development of reusable lunar landers to shuttle crews between the Gateway and the lunar surface, making trips smoother and more sustainable.

Artemis will also inspire future generations of scientists, engineers

Artemis isn't just about rockets; it's also about teamwork and innovation.

Robotic helpers like Canadarm3 will handle assembly and repairs, while new lunar vehicles let astronauts explore farther than ever.

The program encourages global collaboration in space—and it's inspiring young people everywhere to get excited about science, tech, engineering, and math for years ahead.