Facebook Dating gets AI assistant to help you find love
Technology
Meta just rolled out new AI features for Facebook Dating to help with that all-too-familiar "swipe fatigue."
There's now a chatbot dating assistant that can suggest matches based on prompts like "find me a Brooklyn girl in tech," plus it offers tips to improve your profile and even gives date ideas.
'Meet Cute' feature sends weekly match suggestions
The new "Meet Cute" feature sends you weekly, personalized match suggestions—so you can discover new people without endless swiping.
You can opt out if it's not your thing, and Meta might tweak how often these suggestions pop up.
This launch is part of Mark Zuckerberg's bigger push to bring more AI into Facebook, starting with users in the US and Canada.