Hyundai Motor India shares trade 8.9% below IPO issue price

Hyundai IPO retail undersubscribed, analysts optimistic

Even though Hyundai launched India's biggest-ever IPO (over ₹27,000 crore), the retail portion remained undersubscribed, while the IPO was just about fully subscribed overall.

On top of that, global tensions like the U.S.-Iran conflict have pushed up aluminum prices and disrupted supply chains for carmakers.

Despite all this, most analysts still see potential in Hyundai's stock going forward.