IBM has denied any wrongdoing

IBM to pay $17M to settle US diversity practices probe

By Akash Pandey 12:46 pm Apr 11, 202612:46 pm

What's the story

IBM has agreed to pay $17 million as part of a settlement with the US government. The comes after an investigation into the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. This is the first case resolved under the Department of Justice (DOJ)'s "Civil Rights Fraud Initiative," which was launched last year to investigate DEI policies using civil anti-fraud laws.