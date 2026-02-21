IBM's 3-year India plan: Focus on generative AI for public services
Business
IBM just rolled out a three-year plan to boost its presence in India, with a strong focus on using generative AI for public services.
Instead of making flashy consumer apps, they're zeroing in on behind-the-scenes tech—think smarter tools for healthcare, education, and government.
Responsible, tailored AI
IBM's chairperson for Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa Ana Paula Assis says there's huge potential in helping India's public sector get more efficient with AI.
The company will build industry-specific models and support cloud-based infrastructure but won't run its own data centers.
Their goal? Responsible, tailored AI that helps businesses and communities—while staying mindful about how this tech is used.