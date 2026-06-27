ICAI launches advanced AICA Level 3 certification in New Delhi

ICAI launches AI essentials guide

Alongside the new certification, ICAI launched an AI Essentials guide to help accountants get comfortable with AI tools. They also teamed up with Sarvam AI to boost skilling and research efforts.

ICAI President CA Prasanna Kumar D shared that over 50,000 members have already been trained in AI, with more than 150 GPT-based tools developed so far.

Vice President CA Mangesh Kinare summed it up nicely: ICAI wants accountants ready for whatever the future throws at them, especially as business goes increasingly digital.