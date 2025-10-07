ICE bets $2B on Polymarket, valuing it at $8B

ICE to distribute Polymarket's data globally

With ICE set to become a global distributor of Polymarket's event-driven data worldwide, it's a major step for blending traditional finance with blockchain tech.

The deal follows US government approval for Polymarket and comes as big names like Peter Thiel's Founders Fund back the company.

There are also some interesting political ties: Donald Trump Jr. joined their advisory board recently, and ICE chairman Jeffrey Sprecher is married to Trump ally Kelly Loeffler.

Prediction markets like this are heating up fast—with rivals eyeing everything from elections to NFL games.