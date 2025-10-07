'Tata Trusts tussle': Home, finance ministers meet top Tata leaders
On October 7, top Tata leaders Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran met with Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss growing disputes inside Tata Trusts—the group that controls most of Tata Sons.
The rift between trustee factions is raising tough questions about how the massive conglomerate is run, especially as new RBI rules push Tata Sons closer to a public listing.
Why it matters
Tata Sons anchors nearly 400 companies and is a giant in India's economy.
Ongoing infighting at the Trusts could shake up decision-making just when stability is crucial for regulatory changes.
With government stepping in, there's more pressure for clear roles and transparent governance—key not just for investors but also for anyone watching how big business shapes India's future.