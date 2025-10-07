TSF Group's ₹2,500 crore bet on manufacturing
TSF Group, based in Chennai, just rolled out a five-year plan to double its manufacturing revenue—from ₹16,000 crore to ₹32,000 crore—by 2030.
They're also aiming to ramp up global exports and grow Sundaram Finance's managed assets from ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹4 lakh crore.
Harsha Viji, Executive Vice Chairman of Sundaram Finance, and Srivats Ram, Managing Director of Wheels India, elaborated on the vision this week.
Gen Z makes up over half of new hires
The group is investing ₹2,500 crore into manufacturing, teaming up with new partners, and making acquisitions.
They're also leaning into R&D and using data analytics to improve lending—especially for used vehicle loans (hoping to jump from 27% to 50%).
What's cool: fourth-gen family members now lead big companies like Brakes India and Wheels India, while Gen Z employees make up over half of new hires.
TSF says this mix of young energy and family leadership is key for their next chapter.