Paytm's AI Soundbox is here to help merchants
Paytm just dropped India's first AI-powered Soundbox at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai, aiming to make life easier for small and mid-sized shop owners.
Announced by founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the device is all about using AI to boost how businesses handle payments and daily tasks.
The device runs on Android and has a touchscreen
The AI Soundbox runs on Android, with a touchscreen up front and a display on top for instant payment updates.
It handles QR codes, tap, and card payments over 4G or WiFi.
There's also an AI assistant that chats in 11 Indian languages, offering real-time business insights and quick payment summaries.
Paytm's revenue hit ₹1,918 crore in June 2025
This move signals Paytm's push to help merchants work smarter, in line with trends in the competitive fintech sector.
With revenues hitting ₹1,918 crore in June 2025, Paytm is betting big on tech like this to keep transforming how digital payments work across India.