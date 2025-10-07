Tata Capital IPO: Day 2 saw 75% subscription Business Oct 07, 2025

Tata Capital's ₹15,512 crore IPO is seeing a lot of action—by Day 2, it was already 75% subscribed.

Big institutional buyers led the way with 86% subscription, while non-institutional and retail investors followed at 75% and 67%.

In total, bids came in for nearly 25 crore shares out of the offered 33.34 crore.