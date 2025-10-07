Tata Capital IPO: Day 2 saw 75% subscription
Tata Capital's ₹15,512 crore IPO is seeing a lot of action—by Day 2, it was already 75% subscribed.
Big institutional buyers led the way with 86% subscription, while non-institutional and retail investors followed at 75% and 67%.
In total, bids came in for nearly 25 crore shares out of the offered 33.34 crore.
NBFC ranked as an 'upper-layer' in September 2022
Tata Capital is a major non-banking financial company (NBFC) that offers loans and investment services across India.
Valued at over ₹1.31 lakh crore, it was ranked as an "upper-layer" NBFC in September 2022—a nod to its scale and importance in finance.
IPO details and timeline
The IPO window runs from October 6 to October 8, with share allotment expected by October 9 and listing on October 13, 2025.
Shares are priced between ₹310-326 each; you'll need to apply for at least one lot of 46 shares.
The funds raised will help Tata Capital strengthen its core capital for future growth plans.