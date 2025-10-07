SC grants Amazon relief in ₹336cr trademark infringement case

Amazon Technologies, a subsidiary of the global e-commerce giant Amazon , has won a major relief from the Supreme Court in a trademark infringement case. The dispute was with Lifestyle Equities C.V., the owner of the Beverly Hills Polo Club (BHPC) brand. The apex court upheld a July ruling by the Delhi High Court 's division bench that had stayed enforcement of a single-judge decree passed in February.

Procedural issues 'Serious procedural flaws' in earlier ruling The Supreme Court found serious procedural flaws in the earlier ruling. It noted that Amazon Technologies wasn't properly served notice, which led to the case proceeding without giving it a fair chance to defend itself. The damages were also increased from ₹2 crore to over ₹336 crore without informing the company.

Misrepresentation concerns Single judge wrongly treated Amazon, related entities as 1: SC The court noted that the single judge had wrongly treated Amazon and its related entities as one, even though Amazon Technologies was not directly involved in the alleged infringement. The bench observed, "Even if it were to be presumed, merely for the sake of argument, that Amazon Technologies took a conscious decision not to participate in the suit proceedings, that cannot justify mulcting it with damages of ₹336 crore."

Case details Lifestyle sued Amazon for trademark infringement in 2020 The dispute dates back to 2020 when Lifestyle Equities sued Amazon Technologies in the Delhi HC for trademark infringement. The firm and its licensee claimed exclusive rights to the BHPC logo, and alleged that identical or deceptively similar marks appeared on apparel sold under Amazon's in-house Symbol brand, and by major seller Cloudtail India on Amazon.in.

Court proceedings Court hit Amazon Technologies with damages of ₹336cr Amazon Technologies, which the plaintiffs claimed was served via email and WhatsApp, didn't appear. This led the court to proceed ex parte in April 2022. In February 2025, a single judge ruled against Amazon Technologies and awarded around ₹336 crore in damages for the lost royalties and promotional expenses, along with ₹3.23 crore in costs. The order also permanently barred Amazon and its affiliates from using the BHPC logo or similar marks.