PhonePe's new SmartPOD smart speaker supports card payments too

PhonePe , a leading player in the digital payments space, has launched its next-generation SmartSpeaker. The new device, called SmartPOD, was unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. It is a major step toward integrating card payments with UPI-based solutions for small merchants. The SmartPOD is designed and manufactured in India and combines the functions of a Point-of-Sale (POS) device and a smart speaker into one compact unit.

Merchant needs Device caters to small businesses The SmartPOD addresses a growing need among small businesses that mainly accept UPI payments but miss out on potential sales due to the absence of affordable card acceptance solutions. "It's an ideal upgrade for smaller merchants who want to accept all forms of digital payments in an affordable way and helps them tap opportunities to expand and grow their business," said Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, PhonePe's Chief Business Officer.

Device specifications SmartPOD builds on features of SmartSpeaker 2.0 The SmartPOD builds on the features of SmartSpeaker 2.0, retaining tools like celebrity voice confirmations, 4G connectivity, and fast charging. It also adds a dual-display setup, one for customers and one for merchants, for transparent transactions. The device supports card payments from major networks like Visa, Mastercard, RuPay, and American Express with NFC tap and EMV chip capabilities.