ICICI Securities maintains buy on HDFC Bank at ₹920

With Jagdishan stepping down, there's uncertainty about who will lead next: internal options are limited, and picking someone from outside could bring risks like culture clashes or leadership instability.

The incoming MD&CEO may need to restructure the bank's balance sheet, which could slow growth in the short term.

Still, ICICI Securities expects steady loan growth (13-14% CAGR) and returns (RoE around 14%) through FY26-28, so their buy call stands thanks to attractive valuations.