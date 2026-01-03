IDBI Bank's Q3 results: Business grows 12% to ₹5.47L crore
What's the story
IDBI Bank has reported a robust growth in its overall business for the December quarter. The bank's total business stood at ₹5.47 lakh crore, a 12% increase year-on-year (YoY). This growth was mainly driven by a steady rise in both advances and deposits, according to a regulatory filing by the bank.
Financial performance
Net advances and deposits see significant growth
In the December quarter, IDBI Bank's net advances grew by 15% YoY to ₹2.39 lakh crore. Total deposits also saw a rise, reaching ₹3.08 lakh crore during the same period. The bank's CASA (current account savings account) deposits stood at ₹1.36 lakh crore, marking a 4% increase on a year-on-year basis.
Sequential growth
Total business grows on sequential basis
On a sequential basis, IDBI Bank's total business increased from ₹5.34 lakh crore at the end of September 2025. The bank's net advances also increased from ₹2.07 lakh crore in the previous quarter, indicating a strong credit growth momentum. Deposits saw a slight jump on a quarter-on-quarter basis from ₹3.04 lakh crore, although the CASA balances moderated slightly compared to September levels.
Market response
IDBI Bank's shares hit 11-year high
Ahead of the Q3 business update, IDBI Bank's shares surged to their highest level in over 11 years. The bank's stock ended 10.45% higher at ₹114.60 yesterday. The market response reflects investor confidence in the bank's strong financial performance and growth trajectory for December quarter.