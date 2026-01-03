IDBI Bank's Q3 results: Business grows 12% to ₹5.47L crore

IDBI Bank has reported a robust growth in its overall business for the December quarter. The bank's total business stood at ₹5.47 lakh crore, a 12% increase year-on-year (YoY). This growth was mainly driven by a steady rise in both advances and deposits, according to a regulatory filing by the bank.

Financial performance Net advances and deposits see significant growth In the December quarter, IDBI Bank's net advances grew by 15% YoY to ₹2.39 lakh crore. Total deposits also saw a rise, reaching ₹3.08 lakh crore during the same period. The bank's CASA (current account savings account) deposits stood at ₹1.36 lakh crore, marking a 4% increase on a year-on-year basis.

Sequential growth Total business grows on sequential basis On a sequential basis, IDBI Bank's total business increased from ₹5.34 lakh crore at the end of September 2025. The bank's net advances also increased from ₹2.07 lakh crore in the previous quarter, indicating a strong credit growth momentum. Deposits saw a slight jump on a quarter-on-quarter basis from ₹3.04 lakh crore, although the CASA balances moderated slightly compared to September levels.