IDFC FIRST Bank launches FD-backed Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card

Requires ₹50,000 FD and ₹1,000 fees

To get started, you'll need an FD of at least ₹50,000. The card comes with a ₹1,000 joining fee and a ₹1,000 annual fee, but the annual fee is waived if you spend ₹5 lakh in a year.

Perks include zero forex markup on international payments and rewards on everyday business spends.

As Shirish Bhandari from IDFC FIRST Bank puts it, "Many growth-stage businesses still rely on debit or retail cards for operational spending. Our Metal Credit Card gives them a purpose-built alternative - flexible access to working capital, zero forex markup for global payments, and rewards on everyday business spends."