IDFC FIRST Bank offers employee stock options
IDFC FIRST Bank just gave out 1,60,000 stock options to its employees under their Employee Stock Option Scheme.
The move, made in line with SEBI rules, is all about keeping top talent around and making sure everyone's working toward the bank's long-term success.
The options vest over 4 years
The options vest over four years—so each year, employees unlock 25% of their shares.
They get three years from each vesting date to actually use them.
The price is set by SEBI guidelines, so there's transparency and no surprises.
Why this move is good for the bank
It's a smart way for the bank to keep key people motivated and invested in its future.
With a clear schedule and some flexibility built in, employees can actually benefit from sticking around for the long haul.