IEX shares gain nearly 11% after strong quarterly numbers
IEX shares shot up nearly 11% on Friday, making a quick comeback from yesterday's steep fall.
The big boost came after the company posted a solid Q1 FY26 profit of ₹113 crore—a 21% jump from last year.
Revenue up 13% in Q1 FY26
If you're tracking market moves, IEX's revenue also climbed 13% to ₹140 crore, with electricity trading volumes rising just as much.
Renewable Energy Certificate trades soared by 149%, and more supply in the Day-Ahead Market actually helped lower prices by 16%.
Strong coal, hydro, and wind power kept things steady behind the scenes.
Shares tanked yesterday on fears of reduced market share
Thursday's nearly 30% drop happened after regulators okayed phased market coupling for January 2026, sparking worries about IEX's future.
But those strong quarterly numbers quickly brought investors back on board—by Friday, shares were trading at ₹149.45 each on BSE.