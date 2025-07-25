Next Article
SAIL stock dips 2% ahead of Q1 results
SAIL's stock slipped 2% to ₹133.44 on Friday morning, just as everyone waits for the company's Q1 FY2026 earnings update later today.
The Board is set to review and approve the latest results, so investors are watching closely.
SAIL's annual performance
Even with today's dip, SAIL has climbed over 20% this year.
Last quarter saw revenue and profit improve, but looking at the full year, both numbers actually dropped compared to last year.
SAIL also announced a final dividend of ₹1.00 per share for FY2025.
Investors are cautious right now
Investors seem cautious right now—recent gains haven't erased worries about weaker annual results.
Everyone's waiting to see if SAIL can keep up its momentum or if there are more bumps ahead.