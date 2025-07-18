IHCL posts 32% revenue growth, plans ₹1,200 crore investment

IHCL's hotels stayed busy, with revenue per room up 13%

IHCL's hotels stayed busy, with revenue per room up 13%, thanks to steady demand at home and abroad—even after events like the Pahalgam attack and Israel-Iran conflict.

They've added 12 new properties (now over 390 hotels total) and launched six new locations last quarter.

Looking ahead, IHCL plans to invest ₹1,200 crore in upgrades and tech by FY26.

CEO Puneet Chhatwal is upbeat about next quarter, especially with more events and diplomatic travel on the horizon.