L'Oreal appoints Jacques Lebel as new India head
L'Oreal has picked Jacques Lebel as the new country manager for its India operations, taking over from Aseem Kaushik, who moves up to chairman.
This move is part of L'Oreal's push to grow bigger in India—a country that already adds more than 1% to the company's massive $47 billion global sales.
L'Oreal aims to make India 1 of its top markets
Lebel brings experience from leading L'Oreal Mexico and big names like P&G and AB InBev.
He'll be driving plans to expand in India's fast-growing beauty market, which could hit $34 billion by 2028.
The goal? Double current revenue by boosting brands like L'Oreal Paris and Maybelline, and make India one of the company's top 10 markets—even as competition heats up from local and international players.