L'Oreal appoints Jacques Lebel as new India head Business Jul 18, 2025

L'Oreal has picked Jacques Lebel as the new country manager for its India operations, taking over from Aseem Kaushik, who moves up to chairman.

This move is part of L'Oreal's push to grow bigger in India—a country that already adds more than 1% to the company's massive $47 billion global sales.