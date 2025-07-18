India's VIX hits lowest point in over a year

Nifty slips as traders stay on sidelines

The Nifty 50 index also slipped by about 100 points to close at 25,111 as there weren't any major local events to shake things up.

Experts say this chill vibe signals that traders aren't hedging much and global players like Jane Street are stepping back.

But as Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking puts it, "these calm phases can sometimes set up for bigger moves," so it's smart to keep an eye out for any sudden changes in volatility.