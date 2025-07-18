Next Article
India's VIX hits lowest point in over a year
India's VIX, which basically measures how jumpy or calm the stock market feels, just hit its lowest point in over a year—closing at 11.2 on Thursday.
This means markets are pretty steady right now, with fewer big swings and less options trading, kind of like what's happening in the US too.
Nifty slips as traders stay on sidelines
The Nifty 50 index also slipped by about 100 points to close at 25,111 as there weren't any major local events to shake things up.
Experts say this chill vibe signals that traders aren't hedging much and global players like Jane Street are stepping back.
But as Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking puts it, "these calm phases can sometimes set up for bigger moves," so it's smart to keep an eye out for any sudden changes in volatility.