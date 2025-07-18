US House passes historic stablecoin legislation Business Jul 18, 2025

The US House has just passed the GENIUS Act, setting up the first federal rules for stablecoins—those digital dollars tied to real money.

With a 308-122 vote, the new law says issuers must keep one-to-one dollar reserves and report them every month.

It also opens the door for big banks and retailers to launch their own stablecoins, which could really shake up how payments work.