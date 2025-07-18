Next Article
Texas vs Google: $100B antitrust trial delayed amid ad tech battle
The big antitrust showdown between Texas (plus 15 other states and Puerto Rico) and Google is on hold for now.
The case, which was supposed to kick off on August 11, accuses Google of unfairly dominating online display ads—and the states are asking for over $100 billion in civil penalties.
But everything's been pushed back until after a related US Justice Department case wraps up.
Google might get broken up
A recent federal court found Google guilty of monopolizing the ad tech market, and there's talk of possibly breaking up its ad business.
With another DOJ case also challenging Google's search dominance, all eyes are on what happens next—since these outcomes could seriously shake up how Google runs both its ads and search engines.