Texas vs Google: $100B antitrust trial delayed amid ad tech battle Business Jul 18, 2025

The big antitrust showdown between Texas (plus 15 other states and Puerto Rico) and Google is on hold for now.

The case, which was supposed to kick off on August 11, accuses Google of unfairly dominating online display ads—and the states are asking for over $100 billion in civil penalties.

But everything's been pushed back until after a related US Justice Department case wraps up.