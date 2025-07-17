QuantumScape's Cobra process sends stock soaring: What's the hype?

If you care about EVs or just want tech that actually solves real problems, this is big. QuantumScape's new battery tech tackles two major headaches—slow charging and limited range—which have kept a lot of people from switching to electric cars . They're pushing hard to bring these batteries to market.

Analysts rate the stock as 'Hold'

Even with all the hype, analysts are playing it safe.

Most rate the stock as "Hold," with an average target price around $4.90—so there's excitement but also plenty of caution about how soon (and how much) this tech will pay off.

The upcoming earnings call should give more clues on what's next for QuantumScape and its ambitious plans.