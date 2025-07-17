DLF enters Mumbai market with luxury project in Andheri West Business Jul 17, 2025

DLF, famous for upscale projects like The Camellias in Gurugram, is finally stepping into Mumbai's high-end real estate scene.

Their first project here, The Westpark in Andheri West (built with Trident Realty), brings luxury apartments priced from ₹4-8 crore and sized between 1,100 and 2,500 sq ft—hoping to stand out in a city already packed with big names.