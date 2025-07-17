Next Article
DLF enters Mumbai market with luxury project in Andheri West
DLF, famous for upscale projects like The Camellias in Gurugram, is finally stepping into Mumbai's high-end real estate scene.
Their first project here, The Westpark in Andheri West (built with Trident Realty), brings luxury apartments priced from ₹4-8 crore and sized between 1,100 and 2,500 sq ft—hoping to stand out in a city already packed with big names.
DLF is betting big on buyers' demand for luxury homes
The launch starts with two towers offering 416 units and a huge 50,000 sq ft clubhouse.
Balconies—a rare perk in Mumbai—get special focus here.
Even though DLF saw a 28% dip in sales last quarter, they're feeling positive after their Gurugram project sold out fast post-pandemic.
Now, they're betting big on buyers looking for that next-level lifestyle in Mumbai.