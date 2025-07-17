Airtel grabs 40% share of India's mobile services revenue (FY25)

In Q4 alone, Airtel's revenue jumped 27% year-on-year as both India and Africa markets picked up speed. The company rolled out almost 20,000 new towers and expanded its fiber network—so faster data and better coverage are on the way.

Airtel's Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal says more tariff changes are needed to keep things sustainable.

The company is also working on growing its postpaid base and getting users onto better smartphones.

Even with tough economic conditions in Africa, Airtel pulled off a solid 21% revenue growth there—showing they're serious about staying strong worldwide.