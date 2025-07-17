Veranda Learning Solutions to raise ₹380Cr via QIP

Veranda XL's debt around ₹870Cr at end of FY25

This move is part of a bigger plan approved by shareholders to boost cash flow and keep the company on solid financial ground—especially since borrowings stood at around ₹870 crore by the end of FY25.

Investors seemed to like the news, with shares jumping 2.41% after the announcement, showing confidence in Veranda's push for long-term stability.