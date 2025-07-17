IndiQube to raise ₹700cr via IPO, opens on July 23

IndiQube's financials and client list

Anchor investor bidding starts July 22.

IndiQube has grown fast—now operating across 115 properties in 15 cities with an impressive 8.4 million square feet of workspace.

Their income hit ₹1,103 crore in FY25 (up 35% CAGR since FY23), and they serve over 750 clients including big names like Myntra and Siemens.

Occupancy is strong at nearly 87%, showing solid demand for their flexible workspaces.