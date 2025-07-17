Next Article
Bitcoin surges past $122,000, yearly gains leave S&P 500 behind
Bitcoin just smashed through the $122,000 mark, up over 25% this year.
The big push? Massive investments from Wall Street—about $85 billion has flowed into Bitcoin via Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), drawing in both longtime crypto fans and more traditional investors.
Bitcoin's surge and ETF impact
Bitcoin's yearly gains are leaving the S&P 500 in the dust, even after a small dip today.
ETFs are making Bitcoin less volatile and way more attractive to big players—BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust alone pulled in $80 billion in just 18 months.
With the US dollar slipping nearly 10%, more investors are looking at Bitcoin (and gold) as safer bets.