India needs $1.5 trillion to meet climate targets by 2030
India will need about $1.5 trillion (that's ₹124 lakh crore) by 2030 to reach its climate and energy targets, according to a new Deloitte report.
The money would go toward more renewables, cleaner fuels like biofuels and green hydrogen, and better infrastructure to cut emissions and boost energy security.
How the numbers add up
Here's how it breaks down: $200-250 billion for growing non-fossil fuel power (like solar and wind), $250-300 billion for energy storage tech, plus another chunk—$75-80 billion for biofuels and $90-100 billion for green hydrogen.
India is set to lead sustainable energy worldwide
India's renewable energy scene is booming thanks to strong policies and local manufacturing.
These investments could mean fewer emissions, more jobs, and a safer energy future.
Unlocking private funding—through things like green bonds—could speed up progress and help India lead in sustainable energy worldwide.