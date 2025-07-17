India needs $1.5 trillion to meet climate targets by 2030 Business Jul 17, 2025

India will need about $1.5 trillion (that's ₹124 lakh crore) by 2030 to reach its climate and energy targets, according to a new Deloitte report.

The money would go toward more renewables, cleaner fuels like biofuels and green hydrogen, and better infrastructure to cut emissions and boost energy security.