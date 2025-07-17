Next Article
India's textile exports dip 2.07% in June, apparel up 1.23%
India's textile exports slipped by 2.07% in June 2025, landing at $1.59 billion compared to last year.
Meanwhile, apparel exports managed a small bump—up 1.23% to $1.31 billion.
For the April-June quarter, textiles dropped slightly (down 0.94%), but apparel jumped nearly 9%, helping overall combined exports grow by over 3%.
Global uncertainty affecting demand
Industry experts say global uncertainty is making things tough—think unresolved US tariffs and less yarn demand from China and Bangladesh.
Still, there's hope: strong orders for home textiles could boost yarn demand soon, showing the sector isn't giving up just yet.