Confident Security raises $4.2 million to make AI safer for enterprises
Confident Security, a San Francisco startup, just came out of stealth with $4.2 million in seed funding from Decibel, South Park Commons, Ex Ante, and Swyx.
Their goal? Help big companies and governments use AI without worrying about their sensitive data being misused—a real concern as more organizations adopt AI.
Their main product is an encryption system for enterprises
CONFSEC is their main product: an encryption system designed for enterprises that keeps user prompts and metadata totally private—nothing gets stored or used for training by outside parties.
Inspired by Apple's Private Cloud Compute, it uses advanced cryptography and a stateless design so privacy is built in from the ground up.
It's already been externally audited and works on any cloud or even on-site servers.
The team has deep expertise in data privacy and security
Confident Security is led by Jonathan Mortensen (he's started and sold companies before), with a team from places like Google, Apple, Databricks, RedHat, HashiCorp, Stanford, and Johns Hopkins.
Right now they're talking to banks, browsers, search engines—basically anyone who needs strong privacy—to bring CONFSEC into their systems and make secure AI adoption way easier.