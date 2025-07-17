FM Global to open innovation center in Bengaluru
FM Global, a major global property insurer, is opening its biggest innovation center outside the US right in Bengaluru by October 2025.
The company wants to tap into the city's buzzing tech scene and STEM talent.
Plus, they're launching a new sales office in Mumbai in August 2025 as part of their India expansion.
This new hub will power up FM Global's Asia-Pacific operations—think upgraded tech, sharper business processes, and better analytics.
There'll also be a cool client experience area showing off how they prevent losses.
FM Global is hiring for roles like product owners and data engineers to build out their team.
FM Global's move lines up with India's fast-growing economy—especially manufacturing and infrastructure.
With GDP growth expected at 6.8%, India is a hot spot for global players looking to grow.
By expanding now, FM Global is aiming to be part of that momentum and strengthen its presence here.
