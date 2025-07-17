Next Article
US inflation rises, complicating Fed's interest rate decisions
Inflation in the US increased last month, partly due to President Trump's new tariffs on everyday items like clothes and toys.
This bump is making things trickier for the Federal Reserve as they try to keep prices stable.
Fed likely to keep rates steady for now
Even though Trump is pushing hard for lower interest rates, the Fed isn't rushing any decisions.
Experts like Stephen Kates think rates will probably stay put for now while the Fed keeps a close eye on inflation.
More tariff threats could push prices higher later this year, so everyone's watching what happens next.