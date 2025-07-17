Next Article
AI, cloud computing may spike US electricity prices by 58%
A new White House report says the rapid growth of AI and cloud computing might push US electricity prices up by as much as 58% by 2030.
The main reason? AI-powered data centers are using huge amounts of power—more than even big industries like steel and aluminum.
If the country doesn't boost energy production soon, we could all end up paying a lot more.
US needs $1.4 trillion to boost power grid
To keep up with demand, the US needs to invest about $1.4 trillion in its power grid by 2030.
On the bright side, the report points out that AI could actually help grow the economy and make work more productive.
The key will be finding affordable energy sources so everyone can benefit from these tech advances without breaking the bank.