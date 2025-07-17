Next Article
NLCIL's green energy push gets ₹7,000 crore boost
India just okayed a huge ₹7,000 crore boost for NLC India Limited's renewable energy wing, NIRL.
Now, NIRL can invest on its own or team up with others—no more waiting for government sign-off.
This is all about pushing India closer to cleaner energy and that net-zero emissions goal by 2070.
NLCIL aims to reduce dependence on coal
NLCIL wants to grow its green power game big time—aiming for 10.11GW by 2030 and 32GW by 2047.
With this investment, they'll take over existing assets and bid on new projects.
The payoff? Less coal imported, fewer emissions, more reliable power—and lots of new jobs along the way.
It's a solid move toward a greener economy that could really benefit local communities.