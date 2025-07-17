NLCIL's green energy push gets ₹7,000 crore boost

NLCIL aims to reduce dependence on coal

NLCIL wants to grow its green power game big time—aiming for 10.11GW by 2030 and 32GW by 2047.

With this investment, they'll take over existing assets and bid on new projects.

The payoff? Less coal imported, fewer emissions, more reliable power—and lots of new jobs along the way.

It's a solid move toward a greener economy that could really benefit local communities.