Wipro's US shares jump 4% on Q1 results: Details here
Wipro's shares in the US popped nearly 4% after the company dropped its Q1 numbers.
Revenue landed at ₹22,080 crore—basically right on target with estimates.
Wipro expects next quarter revenue to stay mostly flat
Wipro saw bookings shoot up by over 50% year-on-year to $4.97 billion, with big deals more than doubling.
For next quarter, though, they're expecting revenue to stay mostly flat (between -1% and +1%).
On top of that, Wipro announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for shareholders as of July 28—so a little extra for investors.