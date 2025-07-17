Wipro's US shares jump 4% on Q1 results: Details here

Wipro expects next quarter revenue to stay mostly flat

Wipro saw bookings shoot up by over 50% year-on-year to $4.97 billion, with big deals more than doubling.

For next quarter, though, they're expecting revenue to stay mostly flat (between -1% and +1%).

On top of that, Wipro announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for shareholders as of July 28—so a little extra for investors.