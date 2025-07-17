Wipro's Q1 results: Revenue dips, profit rises, attrition hits 15.1%

Wipro landed some seriously big deals this quarter—large deal bookings jumped 131% to $2.7 billion, setting them up for future growth even as the market stays unpredictable. But not everything's rosy: more employees chose to leave (attrition hit 15.1%), and total headcount dropped slightly.

Wipro is betting big on AI and partnerships

Analysts say these results show how careful companies are with spending right now.

Still, Wipro is betting big on AI and partnerships—especially in banking and finance—to keep growing through the uncertainty.

If you're curious about where tech jobs or innovation might be heading next, this is one company to keep an eye on.