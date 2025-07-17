AI will change every job, but don't panic: NVIDIA CEO
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI is set to change every job out there—but he's not sounding any alarms.
In a recent interview, Huang explained that while "100% of everybody's jobs will be changed," it won't mean mass unemployment.
Instead, expect a lot of repetitive tasks to disappear and new opportunities to show up.
AI won't take away your job, says Huang
Huang pushed back against fears that AI will wipe out entry-level office jobs, calling those worries unnecessary fear-mongering.
He believes history shows tech actually creates more (and better) jobs over time.
Even if you're not super technical, Huang points out tools like ChatGPT make AI accessible for everyone.
Prompting AI will be an important skill in future
Jensen Huang has led NVIDIA since 1993, helping the company become a $4 trillion giant in AI hardware.
He sees prompting AI—knowing how to ask the right questions—as an important skill for the future and stays optimistic about how tech can shape work for the better.