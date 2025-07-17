Next Article
US-UAE NVIDIA chip deal on hold over China concerns
A massive deal for NVIDIA's advanced AI chips between the US and the UAE has been put on hold.
US officials are worried the chips could end up in China, even though UAE and Saudi leaders promised to keep things secure.
The whole situation is about making sure this powerful tech doesn't land in the wrong hands.
US thinking about stricter export rules for Thailand, Malaysia
Because of fears about chip smuggling to China, the US is now thinking about stricter export rules for places like Thailand and Malaysia.
Malaysia just rolled out a new permit requirement for shipping US AI chips starting Monday.
It's all part of a bigger push to keep sensitive tech safe as global tensions rise.