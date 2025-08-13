IHCL shares gain 2% on strong Q1 results, investor presentation

IHCL is showing strong momentum—its Q1 FY26 revenue hit ₹2,041 crore (up from ₹1,550 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹319 crore from ₹234 crore. For the full FY25, revenue jumped 23% to ₹8,334 crore with net profit at ₹1,961 crore.

Financial ratios show strength; debt-to-equity at just 0.02

The company's numbers are solid: return on equity stands at 17.09%, debt-to-equity is just 0.02, and operating margins are close to 30%.

With a growing hotel network and healthy cash flow, IHCL is winning over investors looking for steady growth in hospitality.