Why Archean Chemicals's shares are up 10% today

The plant will support electric vehicles and solar power tech

This will be India's first commercial compound semiconductor fab, built with UK partner Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd.

The plant aims to produce 60,000 wafers and package 96 million units each year, supporting tech like electric vehicles, solar power, and defense gear.

With an investment of ₹2,067 crore riding on it, the project signals major growth ahead for Archean Chemicals.