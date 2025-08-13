Hero MotoCorp's stock jumps 2% on Nifty 50

Hero MotoCorp's FY25 revenue up by 8.3%

For FY25, Hero MotoCorp's revenue grew 8.3% to ₹40,923 crore and net profit rose by 17% to ₹4,537 crore.

They also improved their earnings per share and announced generous dividends—₹100 per share in February and another ₹65 coming up in July.

Their latest quarterly results were strong too, with profits hitting over ₹1,000 crore just last quarter.

All of this is keeping investors happy and showing that Hero can keep delivering even when times are challenging.