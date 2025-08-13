Next Article
Hero MotoCorp's stock jumps 2% on Nifty 50
Hero MotoCorp's stock jumped 2% on Wednesday, closing at ₹4,738.60 on the Nifty 50.
This boost comes after the company reported solid earnings for the year ending March 2025, giving investors plenty to smile about and showing that Hero is holding its ground in a tough market.
Hero MotoCorp's FY25 revenue up by 8.3%
For FY25, Hero MotoCorp's revenue grew 8.3% to ₹40,923 crore and net profit rose by 17% to ₹4,537 crore.
They also improved their earnings per share and announced generous dividends—₹100 per share in February and another ₹65 coming up in July.
Their latest quarterly results were strong too, with profits hitting over ₹1,000 crore just last quarter.
All of this is keeping investors happy and showing that Hero can keep delivering even when times are challenging.